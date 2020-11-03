1/1
Macario Baez
1943 - 2020
* Macario Baez 77, entered into eternal rest Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Corpus Christi, Texas.

Macario is preceded in death by his father Juan Baez, mother Aurora Baez, brother Alfredo Baez, sisters: Lucia Baez and Sofia Huerta.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife Palmira Baez, sons: Jesus G. Baez and Domingo G. (Rosa) Baez, daughter Marcia (Julian) Silguero, 4 granddaughters and 1 grandson: Monica Baez, Corina Baez, Brieanna Silguero, Julian Elio Silguero, Clarisa Baez, and 3 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 03, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. A Chapel Service will be held Wednesday, November 04, 2020 at 9 am followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del angel Buena Vista, 12 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX 956-541-5400. Dignity Memorial Provider.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
NOV
3
Rosary
07:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
NOV
4
Service
09:00 AM
Buena Vista Burial Park
NOV
4
Burial
Buena Vista Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
9565415400
