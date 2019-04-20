|
|
Los Fresnos, C. Macedonia Mata 94, of Los Fresnos, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at her residence.
Macedonia C. Mata was born in Mexico to Estafana Lara and Francisco Cardenas on January 27, 1925.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Juan Mata; children, Otilia Cisneros, Elpidio, and Petra Mata.
Macedonia C. Mata is survived by her children, Rene (Teresa) Mata, Ruben (Mercedes) Mata, Emilio (Micaela) Mata, Lucas (Francisca) Mata, Artemio (Maria) Mata, Cruz (Joel) Gonzalez, Herminia (Hilario) Galvan, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM on Monday, April 22nd, 2019, at Garza Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Committal will follow at Buena Vista Burial Park.
You may send your condolences and or sign the guestbook at garzamemorialfh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 E. Jackson St. Brownsville, TX. (956) 542-5511.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 20, 2019