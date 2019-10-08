|
|
* H. Magdalena Cavazos 94, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 07, 2019 in Brownsville, Texas. Magdalena was very active in her church. She was involved in missionary work within the detention center and jail ministries. She made the gospel known wherever she went. Magdalena lived her life for Christ. Now she will live in his presence forever.
Magdalena is preceded in death by her parents Silverio and Brasilia Hernandez, husband Rogerio Cavazos Jr., siblings: Raul, Roberto, Silverio, Tomas Hernandez, and Olga Guerrero.
Left to Cherish her memory are her children: Patricia Cavazos, Oscar (Sarah) Cavazos, Grandchildren: Alex (Lety) Perez, Omar (Mayra) Perez, Claudia Perez, Daniel (Jen) Cavazos, Great Grandchildren: Jason and Alexia, siblings: David and Moises Hernandez, Dorcas Bennett.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 09, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Chapel Service Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10:00 am followed by a committal service at Buena Vista Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to: First Baptist School 1600 Boca Chica Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78520 and Iglesia Presbiteriana Emmanuel 5156 N. Expressway, Brownsville, TX 78526.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 Mc Davitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 8, 2019