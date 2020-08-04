Brownsville, TX- G. Manuel Tovar 88, born in Victoria, Texas on May 14, 1932, died on July 22, 2020 at his residence in Brownsville, Texas.Manuel was a loving and devoted husband to Bertha, his wife of 65 years, and a father to Manuel Jr., Isabel, Oscar, Nora, Carlos, Anabel, Juan, Elizabeth and Erica. He was also a wonderful brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, father-in-law and friend to many. He will be dearly missed by all.Manuel was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1993 and held close the hope of an earthy resurrection in God's new world to come where we will welcome him with great rejoicing. In the words of Jeremiah 31:13 we long for the time when God will change our "mourning into exultation" He will comfort us and give us joy, replacing our grief.Arrangements for cremation will be handled by Trevino Funeral Home. There will be no event or gathering to follow.