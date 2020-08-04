1/1
Manuel G. Tovar
1932 - 2020
Brownsville, TX- G. Manuel Tovar 88, born in Victoria, Texas on May 14, 1932, died on July 22, 2020 at his residence in Brownsville, Texas.

Manuel was a loving and devoted husband to Bertha, his wife of 65 years, and a father to Manuel Jr., Isabel, Oscar, Nora, Carlos, Anabel, Juan, Elizabeth and Erica. He was also a wonderful brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, father-in-law and friend to many. He will be dearly missed by all.

Manuel was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1993 and held close the hope of an earthy resurrection in God's new world to come where we will welcome him with great rejoicing. In the words of Jeremiah 31:13 we long for the time when God will change our "mourning into exultation" He will comfort us and give us joy, replacing our grief.

Arrangements for cremation will be handled by Trevino Funeral Home. There will be no event or gathering to follow.



Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel
1355 Old Port Isabel Rd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 542-2583
