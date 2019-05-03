|
|
* Manuel Mandujano 93, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 29, 2019 in Brownsville, Texas. He was a devoted Christian and member of Principe de Paz Church. He was preceded in death by his wife Maria F. Mandujano, his two sons: Manuel Mandujano Jr. and Ruben Mandujano.
Left to cherish his memory is seven children: Moises J. Mandujano, Victoria (Oscar) Dimas, Laura Espinoza, Margarita Mandujano, Leticia Mandujano, Maria del Carmen Perez, Rosa Linda Reynoso, 25 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, two sisters: Maria del Carmen Espinoza Mandujano, Beatriz Carreno, and brother Refugio Mandujano. Special thanks to his provider Dora Ramirez.
Visitation will begin Friday, May 3, 2019 from 12 pm to 10 pm with a prayer service at 7 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Church Service on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm in Principe de Paz, 109 Old Military Hwy. Followed by a committal service to Buena Vista Burial Park.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on May 3, 2019