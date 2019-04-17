* Manuel Mendoza 50, The Dallas Cowboys will be in the Super Bowl this year because one of their biggest fans will be up in heaven. Till Meme's last breath Meme believed that Dez, in fact, did catch the ball!



Manuel Mendoza Jr. a 50 year old, Dallas Cowboy, Texas Ranger, Hard Rock Music lover, Star Wars avid fan and a proud Harlingen Cardinal mascot went to meet our Lord surrounded by his loved ones on April 13, 2019.



"Meme", as he was known by his friends and family was born in Brownsville, Texas on June 17,1968. He was raised in Harlingen and graduated from Harlingen High School in 1987.



Meme was known as one of the most animated Harlingen Cardinal mascot of the 20th Century. He was best known for the "infamous" fight between the Harlingen Cardinal and the Brownsville Hanna Eagle in 1986. There were feathers everywhere! CARDINAL SPIRIT NEVER DIES! Meme Graduated from TSTI in 1991. He was preceded in death by his mother Antonia Franco Mendoza, Grandparents Antonio and Julia Franco and Guadalupe Sanchez according to Meme all were Cowboys fans.



He is survived by his wife of 22 years Ciria Mendoza, and his daughter Ciria Marie Mendoza, his father Manuel Mendoza Sr., two brothers Cesar, and Gustavo "Gus" (Melissa) Mendoza, Marisa Franco Leal (Louis B. Leal) Elisa Daniela Nino, Jesus Franco Nino, nieces and nephews, Aaron, Alyssa, Adrian Mendoza, and Goddaughter Madison Faith Leal.



Meme was also known to be the first in line when a new Star Wars movie would come out. Now, he will be the first in line to watch, "The Rise of Skywalker'.



Meme never had plans, Meme just went, "Hey lets go eat at Joe Cottons!," "When?" "Now lets go!" Two hours driving up listening to Iron Maiden, AC/DC, and Metallica and after dinner two hours driving back listening to Kiss, Rush, and Van Halen.



Meme, who never planned his trips invites you to celebrate his life at Del Angel Memorial Funeral Home. The celebration will be on Thursday, April 18 for a viewing from 4:00 pm to 12:00 am with a prayer service at 7:00 pm. Chapel Service on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista followed by a burial to Buena Vista Burial Park. Pastor Richard Walker will officiate the services.



Instead of Storm Troopers carrying his escape pod, it will be Cesar, Gus, Louie, Aaron, Adrian and Ric.



On Sundays in the Fall watching Cowboys. Friday nights supporting his Harlingen Cardinals....and as Twilight is upon me and soon night must fall. That is the way of things.



"No one is ever really gone". Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 17, 2019