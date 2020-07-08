1/1
Manuela Rodriguez
1935 - 2020
Brownsville - Manuela Rodriguez 85, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Fox Hollow Post Acute in Brownsville, Texas. Born January 22, 1935, in Brownsville, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Irene Munguia. She was a strong, caring woman who loved her family unconditionally. Her door was always open to family and friends. We will miss the laughter, stories, and words of love shared around her table. We gained an angel to watch over our family. Manuela has been reunited in heaven with her loving husband of 50 years, Rogelio Rodriguez and her first born son, Roger Rodriguez. Manuela is survived by her daughter, Rosalinda Garza of Peoria, AZ and daughter Leticia Abete and son-in-law Tony Abete of Benbrook, Texas. She is also survived by son Manuel Rodriguez and daughter-in-law Patricia Rodriguez of Brownsville, Texas. Her beloved grandchildren, Xeno Garcia of Fort Worth, Texas, Kellie Mae Rodriguez and Katie Ann Rodriguez of Lenexa, Kansas, and her great grandson, Aren Isaac Garcia of Benbrook, Texas. Services for Manuela Rodriguez will be announced at a later date.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
956-350-8485
