SAN PEDRO - B. Marcelino Silva , age 85, our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend was born on April 26, 1934 and entered into the glory of his eternal life on Monday, March 02, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Marcelino was preceded in death by his parents, mother Maria de Jesus B. Silva and father, Jesus H. Silva; daughter, Nela Silva; grandsons, Hector Silva, Jr. and Abiel Cavazos, Jr.; and by his sisters Ramona S. Atkinson, Maria Banda, and Juanita S. Garcia.
Left behind to eternally treasure their memories of him is his wife, Esther N. Silva; his 13 children Hector Silva (Teresa Garcia), Enedina S. Alaniz (Juan), David (Lily +), Diana Silva, Jesus, Maria, Manuel, Ofelia S. Martinez (Joe), Marcelino Silva, Jr., Noeila S. Garcia (Gonzalo), Noe, Edio, and Sergio; 36 grandchildren, 76 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, March 04, 2020 and continue through 9 p.m. in the East Chapel at Darling-Mouser Funeral Home. Visitation will resume at 10 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, March 05, 2020 and continue through 9 p.m. in the West Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home. The recitation of the holy rosary will be at 7 p.m. Thursday evening at Darling-Mouser. Visitation will resume at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, March 06, 2020 with a Funeral Mass scheduled for 10 a.m. at San Pedro Catholic Church, 7602 Old Military Road. Interment will follow at Sabas Cavazos Cemetery in San Pedro, Texas.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 4, 2020