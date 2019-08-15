|
Los Fresnos, TX B. Marcella Casanova 86, Marcella B. Casanova, 86, of Los Fresnos, Texas passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in Brownsville, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her sons, Carlos Casanova Jr. and Nicanor Casanova; her parents, Luis and Micaela Barrera; and siblings, Modesto Barrera, Jesus Barrera, Alberto Barrera, Natividad Barrera, Luis Barrera, Rita Villarreal, Francisca Villarreal, Pila Martinez, Felipa Garza, Raquel Puentes, and Natalia Casanova.
Marcella is survived by her four sons, Gerardo (Velma) Casanova, Ignacio (Lydia) Casanova, Leonel (Noemi) Casanova, and Javier (Janie) Casanova; 15 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren, Isaiah Matthew Munoz and Olivia Munoz; and her brother Servando Villarreal.
Visitation will begin Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 12:00 noon to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Los Fresnos, Texas. A private graveside service will take place at a later date.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are, Leonel Casanova Jr., Daniel Casanova, Tristan Alaniz, Francisco Moran, Harrison Foster, and Javier Casanova Jr. Honorary pallbearers are Brennden Foster, Aaron Malki, Kalin Ray Zavala, Noah Zavala, Nicholas Mendoza, Samuel Garza, and Alejandro Elizondo.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematorium, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 15, 2019