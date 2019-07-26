Home

Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 541-5400
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady Guadalupe Church
1951 - 2019
Marcos Diaz Obituary
* Technical Sergeant Marcos Diaz entered into eternal rest peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 24, 2019. A veteran of the Vietnam War who served his country for 20 years in the United States Air Force. TSgt. Diaz was a loving and devoted son, husband, father, grandfather and friend.

TSgt. Diaz, was born on April 25, 1951 in Brownsville, Texas to Jose and Elisa Diaz. In 1971, he joined the Armed Forces and served as an Aircraft Engine Mechanic and spent his last 6 years as a recruiter. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and spoiling them. He loved fishing, barbequing, and was a beloved Dallas Cowboy fan. He will be missed by many.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years Leticia, son Marcos (Melissa) Diaz Jr, daughter Leticia (Javier) Mendez, his grandchildren Jayden, Javier Jr. and Mia Mendez, Elliott and Olivia Diaz, parents Jose and Elisa Diaz, his brother and sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Dr. Ahmed Karkoutly and his staff.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, Cemeteries, and Mausoleums, 125 McDavitt Blvd. Viewing will take place at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista on July 26, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm and mass service will take place at Our Lady Guadalupe Church on July 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Military Honors Members by VFW Post 2035. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the local VFW Post 2035.
Published in Brownsville Herald on July 26, 2019
