Darling-Mouser Funeral Home 945 Palm Blvd. Brownsville , TX 78520 (956) 546-7111 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Darling-Mouser Funeral Home 945 Palm Blvd. Brownsville , TX 78520 Prayer Service 7:30 PM Darling-Mouser Funeral Home 945 Palm Blvd. Brownsville , TX 78520 Service 8:00 AM

1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers BROWNSVILLE Margal Miles Vicars 93, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather entered into the glory of eternal life on Friday, May 31, 2019 in Harlingen, Texas. He was born on March 13, 1926 in Meridian, Texas.



Margal is predeceased by his parents, Bertie Mae & Marshall Vicars; his wife, Sarita Fabra Vicars and his daughter, Janice Vicars Verner.



Left behind to eternally treasure his memory are his son, Margal M. Vicars Jr. (Dianne); grandson, Jayson Verner; granddaughter, Shelly Verner Patman (Jeff) and great-grandson, Wright Vicars Patman.



Born on March 13, 1926, Margal was the youngest of seven children including four brothers and two sisters. His parents sold their ranch in Meridian, Texas moving to Brownsville in 1927 when Margal was just shy of being one year old. His father purchased land in the El Jardin community to begin farming the land which he described as "God's Country." At the tender age of five, his father passed away leaving his Mother to care for their seven children.



In high school, he was faced with tragedy again when the family's home burned to the ground in the night. He was left with nothing but the overalls he was wearing and a single pair of shoes. The family's resiliency, coupled with the generosity of the community and Brownsville Airport employees who had established a contribution fund to help, the Vicars family rebuilt their lives. Margal quickly grew up during these difficult times taking odd jobs to help his Mother put food on table and clothe the family. His first full time job was as a busboy at the El Jardin Hotel in downtown Brownsville, a job he often fondly shared with others when reminiscing his early years.



After graduating from Brownsville High School, he enlisted in the Navy in 1942 serving four years as World War II was coming to an end. On a short leave home to visit his Mother, he met Sarita Fabra. The two began corresponding through letters sharing their perspective lives and families. Upon his return to Brownsville, their courtship began. They were married on June 15, 1947. At the time of Sarita's passing in 2008, they had been married sixty-one years as dynamic, devoted lifelong partners far ahead of their time navigating the weight of family, parenthood, business, community service and municipal politics. They were a true love story.



Margal or "Vic" as many called him, had a strong entrepreneurial spirit and keen business sense establishing Quality Laundry in Brownsville and the first to provide professional laundry services to South Padre Island hotels. His proven success in business and real estate ventures garnered the attention of local leaders and community members. Over three thousand Brownsville residents signed a petition endorsing his candidacy for Mayor. At the age of twenty-nine he was elected Mayor of Brownsville, serving two terms from 1955 - 1959. To this day, he remains the youngest ever to serve in that position.



Through his civic leadership, he went on to serve on countless community projects, advisory boards, civic and charitable organizations. For over seven decades, he was steadfast in his loyalty, love and dedication to the citizens of Brownsville, Cameron County and Texas.



Margal served multiple appointed terms as the Chair of the Democratic Committee which included all the counties in the Rio Grande Valley helping to write and implement State of Texas legislative issues impacting Valley citizens and municipalities. In the 1970s, he was appointed by then Governor Preston Smith with reappointment by Governor Dolph Briscoe Jr., serving fourteen years on the Good Neighbor Commission which was established to enhance international public relations with Mexico. He and Sarita traveled extensively throughout Mexico as goodwill ambassadors meeting with government officials and citizens.



Together, Margal and Sarita were an exemplary team of two as volunteer enthusiasts who often made it a family affair with their children in helping others. They spent decades in support of Mexico Border initiatives through their participation with the Charro Days organization with Margal serving as President for three terms. Later being honored as a Lifelong Member for his service. He fondly recalled as a youngster carrying the banner for his elementary school in the very first Charro Days Parade in 1938.



He served as the Executive Director of Cameron County Parks and Executive Director of the Port Isabel Water District in its early years in which he was instrumental in bringing the first water treatment plant supplying fresh water to South Padre Island. After his retirement, he continued to work tirelessly for the airport revitalization project while serving on the board of the Brownsville Airport Advisory Committee. His legacy touched upon being a team member with other Brownsville leaders bringing the first public swimming pool to Dean Porter Park, first public golf course - Fort Brown Municipal Golf Course and engaging in small countless endeavors to the betterment of the city and citizens he so dearly respected and loved.



A final notable accomplishment was leading the charge to bring psychiatric care to Brownsville and the Rio Grande Valley founding the Mental Health Task Force for which he was later honored.



The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Elizabeth Lucio, Lupita Gonzalez, Nurse Lisa, The Kindred Hospice staff and all the other caregivers for the compassion, kindness, tender care and dedication shown to Margal in his final years.



The family will greet friends from 6 pm to 8 pm on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 with a Prayer Service to be held at 7:30 pm in the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in the East Chapel at Darling-Mouser Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Buena Vista Burial Park.



Honored to be serving as Pallbearers will be Charlie Cabler, J. Michael Eckert, Robert "Bobby" Lerma, Billy J. Maxwell, Robert "Bob" Vezzetti and John Wood.



Honorary Pallbearers are Danny Butler, Emilio Escobar, Paul Hemphill, Judge Bennie Ochoa, Michael T. Puckett & Jayson Verner.



Since his childhood, Margal was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Brownsville. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 435 Palm Blvd., Brownsville, Texas 78520.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.