Margarita A. Burguete, 90, of Brownsville, Texas went to be with our Lord on August 11, 2019 at Valley Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Fernando Burguete Rovira, parents, Delfino Alvarez and Felicitas Hernandez, and her son Lauro Rene Baños (Josefina Baños).
Left to cherish her memory are her children Jose Francisco Baños (Elvia Baños), Dr. Susana Araceli Zapata-Burguete (Rolando Zapata), Jesus Alejandro Burguete (Ana Burguete); grandchildren Margarita, Lauro Jr., Abraham, Luis, Hector, Jose Francisco Jr. (Baños), Ruby Treviño, Lydia Gonzalez, Fernando Reyes, Errol Reyes, Yvanna Reyes, Ashley Burguete, and Brandon Burguete.
Margarita was known for the love and generosity she offered everyone that came into her life. Although a person of high moral values, she was never one to be judgmental. Her hands were never idle; she believed it to be her Christian duty to always lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Her life was a living example of one her favorite Bible verses, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."
Margarita was a loving and devoted mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with family and friends. She especially loved her role as Grandmother. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her feel comfortable. She did this primarily through her love of cooking; she was always ready to offer her family and friends fresh homemade food any time of day or night.
Margarita loved to cook, kept an immaculate house, had a passion for gardening, and found great comfort in reading her bible. Most of all, she loved her family and instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and will remain forever in their hearts.
Visitation will be held today Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 1 to 9 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 2 PM at Christ the King Catholic Church with burial to follow at 3 PM at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 15, 2019