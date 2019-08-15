Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
(956) 350-8485
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARITA BURGUETE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARITA A. BURGUETE


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARITA A. BURGUETE Obituary

Margarita A. Burguete, 90, of Brownsville, Texas went to be with our Lord on August 11, 2019 at Valley Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Fernando Burguete Rovira, parents, Delfino Alvarez and Felicitas Hernandez, and her son Lauro Rene Baños (Josefina Baños).

Left to cherish her memory are her children Jose Francisco Baños (Elvia Baños), Dr. Susana Araceli Zapata-Burguete (Rolando Zapata), Jesus Alejandro Burguete (Ana Burguete); grandchildren Margarita, Lauro Jr., Abraham, Luis, Hector, Jose Francisco Jr. (Baños), Ruby Treviño, Lydia Gonzalez, Fernando Reyes, Errol Reyes, Yvanna Reyes, Ashley Burguete, and Brandon Burguete.

Margarita was known for the love and generosity she offered everyone that came into her life. Although a person of high moral values, she was never one to be judgmental. Her hands were never idle; she believed it to be her Christian duty to always lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Her life was a living example of one her favorite Bible verses, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."

Margarita was a loving and devoted mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with family and friends. She especially loved her role as Grandmother. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her feel comfortable. She did this primarily through her love of cooking; she was always ready to offer her family and friends fresh homemade food any time of day or night.

Margarita loved to cook, kept an immaculate house, had a passion for gardening, and found great comfort in reading her bible. Most of all, she loved her family and instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and will remain forever in their hearts.

Visitation will be held today Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 1 to 9 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 2 PM at Christ the King Catholic Church with burial to follow at 3 PM at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARITA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now