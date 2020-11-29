Brownsville A. Margarita Rodriguez 84, of Brownsville, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at her residence.



Margarita was preceded in death by her parents, Conrado and Aurelia Z. Alaniz; husband, Marcelo Rodriguez; a son, Rene Rodriguez; sisters, Victoria Montes and Lidia Alaniz.



Left to cherish her memory are her children, Yolanda (Hermes) Martinez, Eloy Rodriguez, and Elizabeth (Rudy) Marks; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and her siblings, Fela Mungia, Ramiro Alaniz and Idalia Garcia.



Due to Covid, all services will be held privately.



Honored to be serving as Mrs. Rodriguez's pallbearers will be Rudy Marks III, Hermes Martinez, Jr., David Marks, Jonah Canales, Jr., Hermes Martinez Sr., and Rudy Marks, Jr.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 E. Jackson St., Brownsville, Texas 78520 (956)542-5511.



