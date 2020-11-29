1/1
Margarita A. Rodriguez
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margarita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brownsville A. Margarita Rodriguez 84, of Brownsville, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at her residence.

Margarita was preceded in death by her parents, Conrado and Aurelia Z. Alaniz; husband, Marcelo Rodriguez; a son, Rene Rodriguez; sisters, Victoria Montes and Lidia Alaniz.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Yolanda (Hermes) Martinez, Eloy Rodriguez, and Elizabeth (Rudy) Marks; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and her siblings, Fela Mungia, Ramiro Alaniz and Idalia Garcia.

Due to Covid, all services will be held privately.

Honored to be serving as Mrs. Rodriguez's pallbearers will be Rudy Marks III, Hermes Martinez, Jr., David Marks, Jonah Canales, Jr., Hermes Martinez Sr., and Rudy Marks, Jr.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 E. Jackson St., Brownsville, Texas 78520 (956)542-5511.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garza Memorial Funeral Home
1025 E Jackson St
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 542-5511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garza Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved