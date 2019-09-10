Home

Services
Garza Memorial Funeral Home
1025 E Jackson St
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 542-5511
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Garza Memorial Funeral Home
1025 E Jackson St
Brownsville, TX 78520
Rosary
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Garza Memorial Funeral Home
1025 E Jackson St
Brownsville, TX 78520
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ The King Catholic Church
MARGARITA GUERRERO Obituary
Margarita Guerrero, 87, of Brownsville, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and spending time with family.

Mrs. Guerrero is preceded in death by her parents, Tomas Cantu and Agapita Martinez; husband, Santiago Guerrero; brother, Andres Cantu; sisters, Mague Cantu, Maria Cantu, and Aurora Cantu.

She is survived by her children, Fred (Diana) Garcia, Jose "Pepe" (Elida) Garcia, Jorge (Alma) Garcia, Cynthia Anne Garcia, Robert (Linda) Garcia, Rene (Stacy) Guerrero, and Sandra (Rolando) Rosas; brother, Juan Cantu; sister, Martha Costello; 22 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm today Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Garza Memorial Funeral Home.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Christ The King Catholic Church. Committal will follow at Buena Vista Burial Park.

Pallbearers will be, Jacob Guerrero, Jose Garcia, Anthony Garcia, Alejandro Garcia, Roland Rosas, Edelmiro Lopez III, and Fred Garcia.

You may send your condolences and or sign the guestbook at garzamemorialfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 E. Jackson St. Brownsville, TX. (956) 542-5511.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
