Margarita Olivia Molina
1932 - 2020
Brownsville, TX Margarita Olivia Molina 88, Margarita Olivia Molina of Brownsville, TX, devoted wife, sister, and friend went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born in Brownsville, TX on August 24, 1932. Mrs. Molina attended and graduated from Villa Maria Class of 1952.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ambrosio and Natalia Cantu, siblings, Carlos Cantu, and Enriqueta Garza.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, William Molina, of 61 years of marriage; three brothers, Henry Cantu, George Cantu, and Lorenzo Guzman.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 7, 2020 with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at the Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Services conclude at the end of the evening.

In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made directly to Incarnate Word Academy in Brownsville.

Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory & Flower Shop. 657 Springmart Blvd. Brownsville, TX 78526. (956) 350-8485

Published in Brownsville Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
