Brownsville Alicia Maria Rodriguez 66, of Brownsville, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville.
Maria Alicia Rodriguez was born in Brownsville, TX to Estefana and Luis G. Martinez on June 29, 1953. She married Robert Rodriguez Sr.
She is preceded in death by her parents Estefana and Luis G. Martinez; brothers, Luis Martinez Jr. and Raul Martinez Sr.; parents in law, Olivia G. and Victor G. Rodriguez Sr.; sister in law, Maria De La Luz Ramos; brothers in law, Enrique G. Rodriguez and Ruben Rodriguez.
Maria Alicia Rodriguez is survived by her husband, Robert Rodriguez Sr.; son, Robert (Tradonna) Rodriguez Jr.; daughter Maria G. Rodriguez; sisters, Olga Perez, Berta (Ruben) Garcia, Sylvia Delgado, and Sandra (Robert) Gonzalez; grandchildren, Esperanza Marie Rodriguez and Robert Rodriguez III; grand dogs, Bevo, Murphy, Chacho, Paco, and Emoji; and grand cat, Sassafras.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM Sunday, July 14th, 2019 at Garza Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, July 15th, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Committal Service will follow at Buena Vista Burial Park.
Pallbearers will be Enrique Rodriguez Jr., Mauro Delgado, Tito Casares, Ruben Garcia, Reynaldo Bowman, and Hugo Ramos.
You may send your condolences and or sign the guestbook at garzamemorialfh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 E. Jackson St. Brownsville, TX. (956) 542-5511.
Published in Brownsville Herald on July 14, 2019