|
|
BROWNSVILLE- Maria Amparo Rodriguez Doria passed away on Wednesday, the 16th of October 2019, at one o'clock in the morning. She was eighty-seven years old.
Mrs. M. A. Doria retired from the Brownsville Independent School District on May 2003. She enjoyed teaching the best of the best students. Teaching the special education students were the best years of her life. She loved her godsons and goddaughters, especially her beloved godson David Bowman. She had a spiritual spirit. She truly believed God was The One to help her throughout her life. She was active throughout her life. She enjoyed reading books, newspapers, and going to the movies. Most importantly, she enjoyed her privacy.
Maria Amparo R. Doria was preceded in death by her parents, Eduarda R. and Guadalupe Villarreal; baby brother, Epimenio R. Villarreal; and husband, Eliseo O. Doria, Sr.
She is survived by her beloved sons, Eliseo R. Doria, Jr. and Jaime Sergio Doria; grandsons Eric Andrew Doria of Houston, Texas, Phillip Micheal Doria of Navarre, Florida, and Mark Zavala of Houston, Texas; and great-granddaughters Lailynn Suri Doria of Navarre, Florida, Elaina Marisol Berube of Houston, Texas, Analise Madonna Doria of Houston, Texas and Hayvinn Dakota Dunbar of Navarre, Florida.
A Memorial Mass celebrating her life will be held at ten o'clock in the morning tomorrow, Saturday, the 19th of October 2019, at the historic Immaculate Conception Cathedral, 1218 E. Jefferson Street, Brownsville, Texas 78520. A private interment will be held at a later date.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mr. Juan Gallegos, Mr. Jaime Davila, Mr. Jorge De Leon, and godson, David Bowman.
Memories of Mrs. Doria may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.
Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 18, 2019