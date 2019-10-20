|
|
* Berta Maria Guerrero 83, entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Brownsville, Texas. She was a loving dedicated mother to all her children, a doting grandma and loving wife.
Berta is preceded in death by her mother Maria Antonia Vasquez. Left to cherish her memory are her husband Roberto Guerrero, 12 children: Norma Alicia Guerrero, Roberto Guerrero Jr., Victor Guerrero, Bertha Angelina Guerrero Martinez, Anna Maria Guerrero Torres, Miguel Vasquez Guerrero, Oscar Guerrero, Maria Antonia Guerrero Breaux, David Guerrero, Julie Guerrero Reyes, Edward Eugene Guerrero, Fernando Ulises Guerrero, 27 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren.
Visitation will begin Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm with a rosary at 6:30 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Mass on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Our Lady of Good Counsel followed by a committal service to Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 20, 2019