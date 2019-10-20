Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 541-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Guerrero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Berta Guerrero


2019 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Berta Guerrero Obituary
* Berta Maria Guerrero 83, entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Brownsville, Texas. She was a loving dedicated mother to all her children, a doting grandma and loving wife.

Berta is preceded in death by her mother Maria Antonia Vasquez. Left to cherish her memory are her husband Roberto Guerrero, 12 children: Norma Alicia Guerrero, Roberto Guerrero Jr., Victor Guerrero, Bertha Angelina Guerrero Martinez, Anna Maria Guerrero Torres, Miguel Vasquez Guerrero, Oscar Guerrero, Maria Antonia Guerrero Breaux, David Guerrero, Julie Guerrero Reyes, Edward Eugene Guerrero, Fernando Ulises Guerrero, 27 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren.

Visitation will begin Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm with a rosary at 6:30 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Mass on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Our Lady of Good Counsel followed by a committal service to Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now