Maria Bricia Pecero
1931 - 2020
* Bricia Maria Pecero 89, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 26, 2020 in Brownville, Texas. Maria was a member of Dulce Hojar Adult Daycare. She enjoyed playing bingo with her friends and family. She loved to sow and watch her evening shows. She made the most delicious sweet griddle cares. She loved spending time with her family and always placed the family needs above hers. She was loving, caring, and loyal to God. She was always there to brighten our day with her smile. She loved cooking during the holiday. She loved her grandchildren and loved meeting new members of the family. She was the sweetest soul to roam the earth and left a mark in our hearts.

Maria is preceded death by her father Juan Pillar Cruz Castillo and Elvira Castruita Adame.

She is survived by 8 children: Hector (Elena) Pecero, Carlos (Merida) Pecero, Irma (Rey Arana) Pecero, Erasmo (Ernestina) Pecero, Leticia (Gregorio Lopez), Rita (Martin Hernandez) Pecero, Jose L. Pecero, Elisa (Guillermo Escorcia) Pecero, 23 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.

Serving as Pallbearers will be Gregorio Lopez, Martin Hernandez, Rey Arana, Guillermo Escorcia, Carlos Pecero, and Jose L. Pecero.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 01, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. A Mass will be Wednesday, December 02, 2020 at 11:00 am at Good Shepherd Catholic Church followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 Mcdavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.

Published in Brownsville Herald from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
DEC
1
Rosary
07:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
DEC
2
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
9565415400
