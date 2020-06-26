Victoria - 'Mary' Maria Burgos Garcia 84, passed away on June 22, 2020. She was born in Brownsville, TX, where she married Jose G. Burgos and started her family. The family moved to Victoria, TX in 1970, after being a homemaker, she started working for Dillard's Store and was awarded many Pace Setter sales awards. Mary was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas and enjoyed traveling including the occasional trip to the Casino to give back.
Mary is survived by her children, Joe Paul Burgos (Susan), David Burgos (Laura), Carlos Burgos (Norma), Edward Burgos, Debbie Burgos-Pfeifer (Sean). She was blessed with 18 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jose G. Burgos; 3 brothers, Jose Marin, Leonardo Cordova, Alfredo Carrizales; sister, Carmen Vega; and mother, Lazara Posada Martinez.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 pm, Our Lady of Victory Cathedral on Friday, June 26, 2020. Under the care of Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, TX, 361-573-4546. Visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jun. 26, 2020.