Maria C. Rodriguez


1931 - 2019
Maria C. Rodriguez Obituary
Brownsville C. Maria Rodriguez 88, of Brownsville, TX, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, entered into eternal rest Monday, June 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Brownsville, TX on April 06, 1931. She is preceded in death by her husband Rafael Rodriguez; son, Rafael G. Rodriguez; her parents, Perfecto and Juana Rodriguez; brothers, Rumaldo and Jose Rodriguez; sisters, Beatriz Yassay, and Cruz Rodriguez. Left to cherish her memory is her children; Lory Martinez; Luis Miranda-Rod.; and Cindy R. Arce (Angel); 7 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed. A Memorial Mass is scheduled on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. St. Mary Mother of the Church Catholic Church. Services will conclude. Funeral Services have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. 657 Springmart Blvd. Brownsville, TX. 956-350-8485.
Published in Brownsville Herald on June 19, 2019
