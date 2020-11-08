1/1
Maria De Jesus Moreno
1938 - 2020
* Maria De Jesus Moreno 81, entered into eternal rest Tuesday November 03, 2020. Mom loved music, dancing, flowers and photography. She loved her family and was always helping out people. Giving money, shelter and food to people in need. But most of all she gave her time, attention and love. She was very strong will and always knew where she stood. She is preceded in death by her parents Juan Olivares and Silvestra Galvan. Her husband, Gilberto Moreno; her children; Rosa Blanco and Gilbert Moreno Jr. and her siblings; Gloria Garza, Elvia Masslock, Margarita Olivares, Benito Olivares, Rudolfo Olivares and Rene Olivares. Maria is survived by her daughter Martha Moreno (Hubert) Neri, her grandchildren Christine Neri and David Blanco, her great-grandson Diego Blanco, and her brother Juan (Mary) Olivares. Pallbearers will be Hubert Neri, Juan Blanco, Sam Masslock, Alfonso Moreno, Mike Moreno and Victor Moreno. A visitation will be Monday November 09, 2020 at 3 pm-9 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. A mass will be Tuesday November 10, 2020 at 10 am in Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by a burial at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del angel Buena Vista, 12 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX 956-541-5400. Dignity Memorial Provider.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
9565415400
