|
|
* De La Luz Maria Resendez 73, went to be with the lord June 15,2019. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She graduated from BHS in 1965 and Canalas Nursing School in 1967; She was awarded nurse of the year.
She was preceded in death by her parents Gilberto and Francisca Resendez, her brother Ernesto Resendez, uncles and cousins.
Left to cherish her memory are 7 brothers and 3 sisters. Gilberto Resendez Jr (Maria), Guadalupe Resendez (Hellon), Ricardo Resendez (Lupita), Jose Angel Resendez (Gloria), Joe Resendez (Anna), Juan Resendez and Noe Resendez (Delia), Mary Resendez, Connie Resendez, and Irma Conran (Mark)
Viewing will be held Tuesday June 18,2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista from 10am to 9pm with Rosary service at 7pm. A mass will be held Wednesday June 19, 2019 at 2pm in St. Marys Catholic Church followed by a committal service at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Special Thanks to Dr. Juan Martinez and Bee Hospice Healthcare Inc.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 Mcdavitt Blvd, Brownsville Tx. (956)541-5400
Published in Brownsville Herald on June 18, 2019