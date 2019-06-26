|
* Maria De Los Angeles Munoz Pena 71, entered into eternal rest Monday, June 24,2019. Maria worked at Los Argentinos Fine, Fabrics, Marlos, Marcis and retired from Dillard's Houseware department after 25 years of service. She is preceded in death by her parents Concepcion Ceja De Pena and Guadalupe Pena; her brother Jose Luis Pena Ceja. Maria De Los Angeles is survived by her husband Mario Munoz Perez, daughter Gloria Leticia Salazar (Francisco Salazar Jr.) , her son Adrian Munoz Pena (Maria de Lourdes Cobos De Munoz) Grandson; Edgar Andres Salazar, Granddaughters; Victoria Itzel Salazar and Adriana Patricia Munoz. Her pets Chilita Salazar and Chilito Salazar. Sisters; Concepcion Pena De Garcia, Brothers; Pedro (Debbie) Pena, Guadalupe (Susan) Pena Jr., Salvador Pena and nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Pedro Pena, Guadalupe Pena Jr., Salvador Pena, Adrian Munoz Pena, Edgar Andres Salazar, and Francisco Salazar Jr.
Visitation will be Wednesday June 26,2019 at 12pm with an overnight viewing, Rosary will be at 7pm. Chapel Service will be Thursday June 27,2019 at 3pm followed by a committal service at Buena Vista Burial Park.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, Tx. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on June 26, 2019