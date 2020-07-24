Brownsville - de Lourdes Maria Lopez de Rodriguez 84, one of the most beautiful women in this world, passed away to be with the Lord, July 20th at 10:50 am. She will forever be remembered with great love and affection by her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Francisco J. Rodriguez M. She is survived by four sons; Francisco Javier, Eduardo, Rogelio and Nicolas, four daughters; Lulu Henslee, Laura Little, Pili Rodriguez de Hinojosa and Adriana Rodriguez. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Arturo Francisco, Abraham, Luis Emilio Hinojosa, Francisco Javier, Benny and Alejandro Rodriguez, Carl and Nicole Henslee, Jack Little V., Becky Gonzalez, Francis y Fernanda Rodriguez and Lulu, Mari Jose Rodriguez. May God join you in peace with your husband, parents and your sisters. Amen.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store