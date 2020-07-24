1/1
Maria de Lourdes Lopez de Rodriguez
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brownsville - de Lourdes Maria Lopez de Rodriguez 84, one of the most beautiful women in this world, passed away to be with the Lord, July 20th at 10:50 am. She will forever be remembered with great love and affection by her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Francisco J. Rodriguez M. She is survived by four sons; Francisco Javier, Eduardo, Rogelio and Nicolas, four daughters; Lulu Henslee, Laura Little, Pili Rodriguez de Hinojosa and Adriana Rodriguez. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Arturo Francisco, Abraham, Luis Emilio Hinojosa, Francisco Javier, Benny and Alejandro Rodriguez, Carl and Nicole Henslee, Jack Little V., Becky Gonzalez, Francis y Fernanda Rodriguez and Lulu, Mari Jose Rodriguez. May God join you in peace with your husband, parents and your sisters. Amen.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
956-350-8485
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved