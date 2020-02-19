|
|
BROWNSVILLE - Maria de Socorro Cavazos Maria de Socorro Cavazos of Brownsville, Texas, devoted mother, grandmother, sister, great-grandmother, and friend entered into eternal rest on Sunday, the 16th of February 2020 at Spanish Meadows of Brownsville at the age of ninety-one.
Socorro was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on February 02, 1929. She formerly worked for the Yuma School District of Yuma, Arizona for numerous years and later at Villa Nueva Elementary School after relocating to San Pedro, Texas. A devout Catholic, she was an avid parishioner of San Pedro Catholic Church and was actively involved with the Rosary group. She will always be remembered for her loving personality and will be dearly missed by all of those fortunate enough to have known her.
Her husband, P. G. Cavazos, Sr.; their son, Ezequiel Cavazos; parents, Aurelio and Maria Reyna Rodriguez; and her sister, Georgina Carrasco on the 5th of February 2020, preceded her in death.
Left to cherish her memory are her two children, P. G. Cavazos, Jr. (Laura) and Diana M. Cavazos; grandchildren Casey Cavazos, Whitney Harrelson (Lee), and Courtney Cavazos; and great-grandchildren, Bronson Harrelson and Hope Harrelson.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, the 21st of February 2020 between the hours of five o'clock in the afternoon and eight o'clock at night, with the recitation of the holy rosary to begin at seven o'clock Friday evening within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.
The Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, the 22nd of February 2020 at ten o'clock in the morning at San Pedro Catholic Church, 7602 Old Military Road, San Pedro, Texas 78520. All services will conclude at the church following the conclusion of the mass.
Memories of Socorro may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.
Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 19, 2020