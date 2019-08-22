|
|
* del Carmen Maria Nerio 84, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, Texas
Carmen is preceded in death by her father Rafael Cruz, mother Maria Lopez, husband Ernesto A. Nerio, daughter Flavia Cardoso, sister's Gerturdes Martinez and Fermina Vera, brother's Damian Cruz, Ramon Cruz, and Adrian Ramirez.
Left to cherish her memory are her children; daughter, Adelaida Rey (Hector Rey), Ernesto Nerio (Sara Nerio), Mike Lopez (Martha Lopez). Grandchildren (21) numerous great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be; Andy Nerio, Fernando Nerio, Miguel M. Lopez, Jaime Lopez, Eddie Lopez, Ernesto Nerio Jr. and Jaime Garza Jr.
She was a person who loved being outside with he plants and her pets. Carmen was a lady of great wisdom and character. She will be remembered with great love by her family.
Visitation will be on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 12:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm and continue overnight visitation at del Angel Funeral Home.Funeral mass will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Lady of Good Counsel at 10:00 am following Burial Services at San Pedro Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 22, 2019