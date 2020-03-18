|
* Maria Del Carmen Rubio 67, entered into eternal rest Monday March 16,2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. A special thanks to all the doctors and especially nurses at VRMC for the amazing support, dedication and treatment given to my mother. She is preceded in death by her husband Pablo Rubio, son Jesus Martin, parents; Heriberto and Graciela Cisneros, and her Father-in-law Eulogio Rubio. Left to cherish her memory are daughter Nora Nelly Rubio Dorado; grandchildren; Katina Knallely and Rolando Dorado Jr. siblings; Evangelina (Manuel) Perez, Elisa (Arnoldo) Pena, Graciela (Ramon) Mendez, Jose Martin (Bertha) Cisneros, Gilma (Ricardo) Hinojosa,mother in law Ninfa Rubio, and numerous nieces and nephews. Honorary Pallbearers will be Roberto Rubio Jr, Gabriel Pena, Angel Cisneros, Humberto Ramos, Eulogio Rubio lll, Raul Medrano Jr., Luis Gerardo Ortiz, Rigoberto Rubio, Guadalupe Rubio Jr., Pablo Rubio, Eloy Manuel Guerrero and Leeroy Guerrero. Visitations will be Thursday March 19,2020 from 9 am with a 24 hour viewing, and a prayer service at 7pm in Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. A Chapel Service will be Friday March 20,2020 at 10am followed by a burial at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 18, 2020