Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 541-5400
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Rubio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Del Carmen Rubio


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Del Carmen Rubio Obituary
* Maria Del Carmen Rubio 67, entered into eternal rest Monday March 16,2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. A special thanks to all the doctors and especially nurses at VRMC for the amazing support, dedication and treatment given to my mother. She is preceded in death by her husband Pablo Rubio, son Jesus Martin, parents; Heriberto and Graciela Cisneros, and her Father-in-law Eulogio Rubio. Left to cherish her memory are daughter Nora Nelly Rubio Dorado; grandchildren; Katina Knallely and Rolando Dorado Jr. siblings; Evangelina (Manuel) Perez, Elisa (Arnoldo) Pena, Graciela (Ramon) Mendez, Jose Martin (Bertha) Cisneros, Gilma (Ricardo) Hinojosa,mother in law Ninfa Rubio, and numerous nieces and nephews. Honorary Pallbearers will be Roberto Rubio Jr, Gabriel Pena, Angel Cisneros, Humberto Ramos, Eulogio Rubio lll, Raul Medrano Jr., Luis Gerardo Ortiz, Rigoberto Rubio, Guadalupe Rubio Jr., Pablo Rubio, Eloy Manuel Guerrero and Leeroy Guerrero. Visitations will be Thursday March 19,2020 from 9 am with a 24 hour viewing, and a prayer service at 7pm in Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. A Chapel Service will be Friday March 20,2020 at 10am followed by a burial at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -