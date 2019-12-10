|
Port Isabel, TX- Del Refugio Maria Cuellar Holland 83, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Maria del Refugio Cuellar Holland was born in Linares, N.L., Mexico, and came to Port Isabel with her mother and two sisters at an early age. She was a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, and was married to her husband for 62 years. Cuca was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her loving daughter, Sylvia H. Torres; and her parents, Rafael and Guadalupe Munoz Cuellar.
Maria is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Robert Holland; sons, Robert Holland Jr., Mariano Rafael (Helen Smith) Holland, and Rolando (Vanessa) Holland; daughter, Maribel (Brad) Urey; son-in-law, Juan Antonio Torres; seven grandchildren, Ariel Torres, Lauren (James) Delgado, Taylor Torres, Aiden Torres, Isabel Holland, Maria Elyse Holland, and Mateo Rolando Holland; 2 great grandchildren, Roland James Delgado and Sylvia Camille Delgado; and sisters, Maria Del Pilar Cuellar Cantu and Josefa Cuellar Lucio.
Visitation will begin Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 705 S. Longoria St., Port Isabel, Texas.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church with burial to follow at Port Isabel Cemetery.
Honored to serve as pallbearers, Aiden Torres, Merced Cantu III, Merced Cantu IV, Rafael Cantu, Martin Cantu Jr., Juan Galvan, Jesse Compean, and Edward Landa.
You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort, flowers, or sympathy cards to family of Maria Del Refugio Cuellar Holland
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematory, 395 S. Sam Houston Blvd., San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Dec. 10, 2019