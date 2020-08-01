1/1
Maria Del Rosario Esparza
1956 - 2020
* Del Rosario Maria Esparza 64, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Christus Spohn Shoreline. Mrs. Esparza worked 30 years for B.I.S.D.

She was preceded in death by her father Lorenzo Rodriguez, mother Maria Velasco Rodriguez, sister Vicky Robles, and sister Gloria Delgado.

Left to cherish her memory is her son Jose (Joey) Esparza III (Amanda), grandson Joseph Esparza, sister Maria Elena Ramirez, brothers: Juan Rodriguez and Lorenzo Rodriguez Jr., and lots of nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be held Sunday, August 02, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. A Chapel Service will be Monday, August 03, 2020 at 9:00 am followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
AUG
3
Service
09:00 AM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
