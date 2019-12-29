|
|
Brownsville, TX Del Socorro Maria Buentello Valdez 90, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Maria was born on February 23, 1929 in Matamoros, Tamaulipas MX.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Raul A. Valdez Galindo; two son-in-laws, Teodulo Molina and Francisco Orozco.
She is survived by one son and six daughters, Catalina, Maria Del Socorro "Koko", Martha, Aminta, Rosario, Raul and Patricia Valdez Buentello; thirteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Luke Catholic Church, located at 2800 Rockwell Dr. Brownsville, TX 78521Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on Dec. 29, 2019