Brownsville del Socorro Maria Garcia Ericson 91, passed away October 14, 2019, at Valley Baptist Medical Center. "Mary" was born in Brownsville to Celedonio and Antonia Garcia. She attended the Convent of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament, and Brownsville public schools. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 1950. Mary was employed by the Brownsville public school system for fifty years. She began work as a teacher at Victoria Heights Elementary. She then moved to Faulk Junior High, where she was the librarian for forty three years. It was at Faulk that she met her future husband, James Conrad Ericson, in 1961. They were married until his death in 2016. Mary loved to travel, cook and garden. She was known to all for her sweetness and gentleness.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a sister, Juanita Garcia. She is survived by her son, James Alreck Ericson, and her sister, Concepcion Garcia.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday October 25, 2019 at Immaculate Conception.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the ladies who took such good care of her during the last five years: Blanca, Queta, Ofelia and Monica.
Funeral services are under the supervision of Delta Funeral Directors. (956)542-2222.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 20, 2019