Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delta Funeral Directors
1300 E Harrison St
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 542-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Ericson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria del Socorro Garcia Ericson


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria del Socorro Garcia Ericson Obituary
Brownsville del Socorro Maria Garcia Ericson 91, passed away October 14, 2019, at Valley Baptist Medical Center. "Mary" was born in Brownsville to Celedonio and Antonia Garcia. She attended the Convent of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament, and Brownsville public schools. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 1950. Mary was employed by the Brownsville public school system for fifty years. She began work as a teacher at Victoria Heights Elementary. She then moved to Faulk Junior High, where she was the librarian for forty three years. It was at Faulk that she met her future husband, James Conrad Ericson, in 1961. They were married until his death in 2016. Mary loved to travel, cook and garden. She was known to all for her sweetness and gentleness.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a sister, Juanita Garcia. She is survived by her son, James Alreck Ericson, and her sister, Concepcion Garcia.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday October 25, 2019 at Immaculate Conception.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the ladies who took such good care of her during the last five years: Blanca, Queta, Ofelia and Monica.

Funeral services are under the supervision of Delta Funeral Directors. (956)542-2222.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now