Maria del Socorro Mendez Acosta
1941 - 2020
Brownsville - del Socorro Maria Mendez Acosta of Brownsville, TX, devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 78 years old. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jose Mendez and Emilia Bustos and her sons, Jaime and Javier Ramos Mendez. Left to cherish her memory is her family and friends. She will be deeply missed. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, August 2, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 6 p.m. Funeral services have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville, TX (956) 350-8485

Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
956-350-8485
