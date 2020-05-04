* Del Socorro Maria Reyna Garza 81, was called away to Heaven by our Lord at her residence in Brownsville, Texas on April 30,2020. She was born January 15, 1939 in Brownsville, Texas to Catarina Zamora and Federico Reyna. She was raised by Maria Z. Troncoso and Juan A. Troncoso. She married the love of her life Rafael Garza Garza and was married for 50 years. Socorro was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, godmother, sister, and friend. She always saw the good in others and cared for everyone she met.



Socorro graduated from Brownsville High School in May of 1960. She was a hard worker and worked with the McNair company for 11 years and dedicated 25 years of service to the Levi Strauss company. Socorro was an active church member at Primera Iglesia Presbiteriana Mexicana. Socorro loved her family and was one out of nine brothers and sisters.



She is preceded in death by her biological parents Catarina Zamora and Federico Reyna. Her parents that raised her Maria Z. Troncoso and Juan A. Troncoso. Her siblings: Leonarda Ochoa, Guillermo Zamora, Adan Troncoso, Maria Luisa Velasco, and Juan Murillo. As well as her oldest grandson Homero Buitron III.



Left to cherish her memory is her husband Rafael Garza Garza, her daughters: Ivonne Garza, Iran Garza, and Dalinda T. Buitron (Homero). Her grandsons: Rafael Garza Garza, Rafael Buitron (Rosy), and Javier Ochoa. Her great granddaughters: Gabriela Buitron, Leyla G. Buitron, and Sofia V. Buitron. She is also survived by her siblings: Albina Garcia, Conrado Troncoso (Guillermina), and Mike Murillo (Esperanza).



Pallbearers are Rafael Buitron, Homero Buitron Jr., Jose Garza Jr., Javier Ochoa, Johnny Infante, Ricardo Longoria Jr., Jorge Mascorro and Zenon Perales.



Services are as follows: Tuesday. May 5, 2020 there will be a viewing from 1 P.M. to 9 P.M with a prayer service at 7 P.M. at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista on 125 McDavitt Blvd. At this time rotating groups of 35 will be allowed in the funeral home. Church services will be held at 10 A.M. on Wednesday, May 6th at Primera Iglesia Presbiteriana on 616 East Jefferson followed by interment at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens at 4464 Old Porl Isabel Rd.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.



