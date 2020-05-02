Maria E. Zapata
1933 - 2020
* E. Maria Zapata 87, entered into enteral rest on Saturday April 25, 2020 in Brownsville, TX.

Maria is preceded in death by her father Serafin Zamarron Hernandez, mother Andrea Gomez de Zamarron, husband Jesus Zapata, daughters: Elizbeth Azucena Zapata and Ruby Zapata, and grand-daughter Elizabeth Roxann Rodriguez. She is survived by her daughter Araceli Jessica Zapata, granddaughters: Ruby J. Medina, Joann J. Rodriguez, and Karen L. Rodriguez, great-grandchildren: Armando Medina Jr., Ashely Vianney Medina, Andrew Medina, Angel Medina, Alessandra Gutierrez, siblings: Victoria Martinez, Isidro Zamarron, and Rosario Zamarron.

Visitation will be held Friday May 01, 2020 from 12 pm to 9 pm with a rosary at 7 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. Chapel Service will be Saturday May 02, 2020 at 3 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista.

Published in Brownsville Herald on May 2, 2020.
