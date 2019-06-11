Rancho Viejo, Texas Elida Maria Torres 86, Maria Elida "Lily" Torres, 86 of Austin, Texas entered into eternal rest with her loving family by her side on June 8, 2019. She was born in Brownsville, Texas on December 29, 1932.



Those who knew Maria Elida, will remember that there was nothing more she cherished or enjoyed than being with her family, teaching, dancing, traveling, and the love of God. She always considered herself a teacher, not only in math in which she excelled, but in life were she was exceptional.



Maria Elida graduated from Brownsville High School where she received top academic honors. She continued her education and received both her Bachelors and Master's Degrees in Education with specialization in administration and mathematics from Texas A & I University in Kingsville, Texas. She married the late state representative Dr. Ruben M. Torres and they lived in Brownsville and Port Isabel before relocating to Austin. Together they were active in their community both professionally and politically.



Maria Elida was a respected lifelong educator who sought to make a difference. She began her career as a teacher in Brownsville and later served as the Superintendent of the Point Isabel School District. Her career also included administrative roles at Texas Southmost College and Pan American University in Brownsville. In addition, she was an active member of St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church and served in several religious and community organizations throughout her life.



She was preceded in death by her husband Ruben, parents Marcos and Angelita Rodriguez, her sister Angie (Jaime) Villanueva, and brother, Marcos Rodriguez Jr.



She is survived by her four children: Erendira (Reynaldo) Tejada, of Brownsville; Evette Torres of Richmond; Dr. Ruben M. (Astrid) Torres of Rancho Viejo; and Roel Torres of Austin; her aunts Elvira Martinez, Romana Garcia, and Rebecca Garcia. She is also survived by nine grandchildren Evelyn (Mike) Martin, Evangeline (Vincent) Ostera, Erica (Cesar) Robles, Erie (Sean) DeGon, Reynaldo Tejada lll, Arnold (Emily) Martinez, Romeo Tejada, Cameron Torres, and Carina Torres, and ten great-grandchildren; Elyssa, Vance, Elayna, Chance, Aidan, Elida, Rori, Trey, Erin, and Emma.



A wake will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday June 11, 2019 at Darling- Mouser Funeral Home, 945 Palm Blvd. in Brownsville, Texas with a Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. lead by Frances Etheridge. In celebration of Elida's life a Holy Mass will be offered at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday June 12, 2019 at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 1914 Barnard Rd. Brownsville, Texas officiated by Msgr. Heberto Diaz. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.



The family wish to extend their heartfelt thanks to her nephew Dr. Nolan Perez, Dr. Rolando Posada, Nurse Ida Noriega for their loving care, and to Lone Star National Bank and Valley Baptist Hospital, Harlingen.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be mailed to either Hooked for Life, 905 E Los Ebanos, Suite D, Brownsville, Texas 78520 or Advocacy of NINOS, Inc. P.O. Box 189, Rio Hondo, Texas 78583.



You may go online to view the obituary and video tribute, sign the guestbook, and extend your condolences to the Torres family at www.darlingmouser.com Published in Brownsville Herald on June 11, 2019