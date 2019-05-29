Edinburg Elisa Maria Ramos (De La Torre) 92, of Brownsville, entered into eternal rest in Edinburg, Texas on Monday, May 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Simon Tapia Ramos on November 19, 2004. She was also preceded in death by her father, Isabel de la Torre and her mother Maria Martinez de la Torre; sisters, Francisca Olivarez and Paulita Martinez; a brother, Isabel de la Torre; a grandson, Raul Ramos, Jr.; and 2 sons-in-law, Margarito Ramirez, Sr. and Raul Vera



Left to eternally treasure their memories of her are her daughters, Maria R. Ramirez, Linda Vera and Marbelia Beatty; her sons Idelfonso Ramos, Raul Ramos, Jose Ramos, Mario Ramos, Guillermo Ramos and Simon Ramos, Jr.; Several grandchildren and great grandchildren, including Elisa Casanova and Margarito Ramirez, Jr.; and sisters: Guadalupe Sierra, Isabel Meza, and Maria Gonzalez.



Visitation will be from 12 noon to 9:00 p.m. today Wednesday, May 29, 2019 with the recitation of the holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. in the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.



Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 2645 Tulipan St., Brownsville, TX with interment to follow at Buena Vista Burial Park.



Honored to serve as her pallbearers are Raul Vera Jr., Robert Vera, Guillermo Ramos Jr., Luis Ramos Jr., Gabriel Ramos, and Gabriel Ramos.



Family and friends are invited to view and sign Mrs. Ramos' guestbook and send condolences to her family at www.darlingmouser.com



Arrangements have been entrusted to Darling-Mouser Funeral Home, 945 Palm Blvd., Brownsville, TX (956) 546-7111. Published in Brownsville Herald on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary