* Ernestina (Tina) Maria Aguilar entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 03, 2020 in Belton, Texas.
Maria is preceded in death by her parents Guadalupe and Maria del Carmen Aguilar.
Left to cherish her memory are her four brothers, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will begin Thursday, February 06, 2020 from 3:30 pm to 10:00 pm a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Mass on Friday. February 07, 2020 at 10:30 am at Holy Family Catholic Church followed by a committal service to Buena Vista Burial Park.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 6, 2020