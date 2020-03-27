Home

Maria F. De La Cruz


1951 - 2020
Maria F. De La Cruz Obituary
* F. Maria De La Cruz 68, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Brownsville, Texas. She was very strong exceptional woman. She enjoyed planting and talking to her family.

Maria is preceded in death by her father Martin De La Cruz and mother Rita De La Cruz Torres.

Maria is survived by her husband Miguel Cabrera, daughters: Idania (Arturo Solitaire) De La Cruz, Monica (Michael Finley) Cabrera, Elizabeth (Juan Silva) Silva, and son Miguel (Alicia Cabrera) Cabrera.

Serving as pallbearers will be Arturo Solitaire, Arturo Solitaire, Alexander Solitaire, Jovanni Cabrera, Michael Finly, and Miguel Cabrera.

Visitation will begin Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Chapel Service will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm followed by a committal service at Buena Vista Burial Park. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 27, 2020
