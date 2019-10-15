Home

Maria Francisca Rodriguez


2019 - 2019
Maria Francisca Rodriguez Obituary
* Maria Francisca Rodriguez 94, entered into eternal rest on Saturday ,October 12 ,2019. Special thanks to Dr. Gumbel and Staff, Spanish Meadows Nursing Home, Hospice, and her caregivers.Maria is preceded in death by her parents Victoriano and Marcela H. Rodriguez, siblings; Alfredo, Soledad, Justo, Enedina, and Buena. She is survived by her daughter Guillermina V. (Enrique) Gracia, grandchildren; Enrique (Pearl) Gracia Jr., Maribel (Noe) Gracia Castaneda, Maricela (Ruben) Carrizales, Marisol (Luis) Ramirez, Jaime (Erica) Gracia. ; Eight great grandchildren; Luis, Michael, Alexandra, Enrique lll, Andrew, Anthony, Natalie, and James. Siblings; Alicia, Andrea, Belen and Miguel. Visitations will be Tuesday October 15,2019 from 12pm-9pm with a Rosary at 7pm. A mass will be held Wednesday October 16,2019 at 2pm in Good Shepard Catholic Church followed by a committal service in Rose-lawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 15, 2019
