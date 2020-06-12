Maria G. Flores
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brownsville G. Maria Flores 93, went to be with the Lord on June 10, 2020. She was born in Mercedes, Texas and passed away peacefully in her home. She was a longtime resident of Brownsville and loved by many. Maria was a faithful and loving person; she was raised Catholic all her life. She was a strong person to look up to as a mother, sister, and grandmother. She will be strongly missed by all her family and friends.

Maria is preceded in death by her father, Felix Gomez, mother, Dominga Garcia, husband, Guadalupe Flores, daughter, Maria Ortega, sons, Guadalupe Flores, Noel Flores, and Jesus Flores, and grandson, Manuel Flores Jr.

Maria survived by her sons, Manuel Flores and Felix Flores, sister, Emma Ojeda, grandchildren, George Flores, Rosario Flores, David Gutierrez, Feliciano Flores, Ane Ortega, Rodolfo Ortega, Noel Flores, and Noemi Flores, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on June 13, 2020 at Delta Funeral Directors. At the family's request cremation will follow. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Delta Funeral Directors, family owned and operated, 956-542-2222.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delta Funeral Directors
1300 E Harrison St
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 542-2222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved