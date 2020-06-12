Brownsville G. Maria Flores 93, went to be with the Lord on June 10, 2020. She was born in Mercedes, Texas and passed away peacefully in her home. She was a longtime resident of Brownsville and loved by many. Maria was a faithful and loving person; she was raised Catholic all her life. She was a strong person to look up to as a mother, sister, and grandmother. She will be strongly missed by all her family and friends.



Maria is preceded in death by her father, Felix Gomez, mother, Dominga Garcia, husband, Guadalupe Flores, daughter, Maria Ortega, sons, Guadalupe Flores, Noel Flores, and Jesus Flores, and grandson, Manuel Flores Jr.



Maria survived by her sons, Manuel Flores and Felix Flores, sister, Emma Ojeda, grandchildren, George Flores, Rosario Flores, David Gutierrez, Feliciano Flores, Ane Ortega, Rodolfo Ortega, Noel Flores, and Noemi Flores, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on June 13, 2020 at Delta Funeral Directors. At the family's request cremation will follow. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Delta Funeral Directors, family owned and operated, 956-542-2222.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store