Maria Galvan Vasquez
1932 - 2020
Brownsville, TX- Maria Galvan Vasquez 88, passed away on July 30, 2020 in the ICU at Valley Baptist Hospital in Brownsville, Texas. She suffered significantly from Covid19. The separation from her family and loved ones proved to be heartbreaking. She took her last breath at 1:20 pm.

Mrs. Vasquez was born on January 23, 1932 in Brownsville, Texas where she spent all of her life. She made her home in the Southmost Area and was a lifelong active member of Christ The King Catholic Church.

Mrs. Vasquez was preceded in death by her parents, several siblings, her son Rolando Vasquez and her husband David Vasquez.

Mrs. Vasquez leaves behind five children David Vasquez, Adolfo Vasquez, Dr. Carlos Vasquez, (Fort Worth) Eloisa Vasquez and Cecilia Borg Vigil. (Houston). She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

We were blessed to learn many lessons from Maria Galvan Vasquez. She taught us how to love unconditionally, forgive those that hurt us and help those in need. If she could talk to us now, she would say the following, "I am in a wonderful place with many beautiful souls free of pain and suffering. I am with Rolly."

Funeral Services will be held on August 17th at Treviño Funeral Home located at 1355 Old Port Isabel Rd. in Brownsville, Texas. Viewing services start at 12 pm and will conclude with a rosary at 7 pm. Services will continue on August 18th at 9 am with a religious service at 2 pm. Burial services will then take place at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens at 3 pm.

The Vasquez Family thanks you for your kindness.



Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel
1355 Old Port Isabel Rd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 542-2583
