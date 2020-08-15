1/1
Maria Gloria Chavarria De Valles
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brownsville Gloria Maria Chavarria De Valles 69, passed away peacefully on August 1st, 2020 in Brownsville, Texas originally from Matamoros Tamaulipas. Maria Gloria always gave us guidance and support we sought. She was the perfect example of living an impeccable life; filled with meaning, responsibility, and love. We will forever hold you in our hearts with much love and care. She is preceded in death by her son; Valentin Valles. She is survived by her husband; Ramon Valles Jr., her children: Ramon, Miguel, Armando, and Rocio Valles, and her 12 grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm with a rosary at 5:00 pm on Sunday August 16th, 2020 at Delta Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday August 17th, 2020 at Holy Family Church; Burial will follow at Buena Vista Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Delta Funeral Directors, family owned and operated; 956-542-2222.o

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delta Funeral Directors
1300 E Harrison St
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 542-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Delta Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved