Brownsville Gloria Maria Chavarria De Valles 69, passed away peacefully on August 1st, 2020 in Brownsville, Texas originally from Matamoros Tamaulipas. Maria Gloria always gave us guidance and support we sought. She was the perfect example of living an impeccable life; filled with meaning, responsibility, and love. We will forever hold you in our hearts with much love and care. She is preceded in death by her son; Valentin Valles. She is survived by her husband; Ramon Valles Jr., her children: Ramon, Miguel, Armando, and Rocio Valles, and her 12 grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm with a rosary at 5:00 pm on Sunday August 16th, 2020 at Delta Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday August 17th, 2020 at Holy Family Church; Burial will follow at Buena Vista Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Delta Funeral Directors, family owned and operated; 956-542-2222.o



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store