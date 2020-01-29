|
* Guadalupe Maria Reyna entered into eternal rest Monday January 27, 2020. Maria was a dedicated mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and neighbor. She was highly devoted to God and an avid Church goer. She established a home business child care center for over 20 years. She cared for all her grandchildren and many other children as well. She enjoyed gardening, cooking for all her family and friends and her weekend outings with her sisters. She always put others first before herself, and she will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents Pablo Cortez, and Manuela Lucio. siblings; Pablo Cortez Jr, Ruben Cortez, and Elida Cortez. Left to cherish her memory are her children Gustavo (Martha) Reyna Jr. , Cipriano (Brenda) Reyna, Rosalinda (Ernesto) Morales, and Javier (Angie) Reyna. Grandchildren; Gustavo Reyna lll, Gerardo Reyna,. Vanessa Reyna, Sarah Reyna, Laura Reyna, Stephanie Molar, Mia Reyna, Kristen Morales Villalpando, Ernesto Morales Jr., Jackson Reyna, Javier Frank Reyna. Great-grandchildren; Salvador Noah Villalpando, Derick Molar. Siblings; Andres Cortez, Ricardo Cortez, Irma Lucio, Frances Perez, Magdalena Cortez, Yolanda Cortez. Pallbearers will be Gustavo Reyna lll, Gerardo Reyna, Jackson Reyna, Ernesto Morales Jr., Javier Frank Reyna, and Salvador Villalpando. Honorary Pallbearer will be Samuel Reyes. A visitation will be Wednesday January 29 ,2020 at 11 am-9 pm with a prayer service at 7 pm. A Chapel Service will be Thursday January 30, 2020 at 10 am in Chapel of Peace, followed by a committal service at Buena Vista Burial Park.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd. Brownsville, Tx. (956)541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jan. 29, 2020