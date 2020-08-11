* Maria Guadalupe Saldivar Iracheta (aka Lupita) 72, entered into eternal rest July 31, 2020 at Solara hospital in Brownsville. Lupita was a happy, sweet, and loving wife and great mother with a humorous and lively soul. She was born in San Benito, Tx and lived in the cities of Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico and Brownsville, Tx. Lupita knew her husband Francisco "Paco" Iracheta, would eventually be the love of her life when they first met in their younger years. After getting married and moving back to Brownsville Tx, from Saltillo, Lupita worked several years as a seamstress for Haggar and Levi's. Lupita was known for having a legendary sweet tooth that she definitely passed down to some of her sons. She enjoyed a strawberry milkshake whenever the craving presented itself or a carrot cake if the sweet tooth was much bigger that day. After getting sick and being bed bound, Lupita's sons taught her how to use a cell phone and she would text anyone and everyone she could. She enjoyed texting her sons the best of course. Lupita would also spend her time completing crossword puzzles and would go through books upon books. She enjoyed those very much. At one point in her life, Lupita found creative outlets that allowed her to show her bright mind and soul. She would create poems using the letters of names to create thoughtful rhymes and prose. She was elegant and selective in her word choice. Lupita loved having small angel figurines in her room at home and collected several troughout the years. If you ever visited her at home, you could not miss seeing them on her shelves. Another special set of decorations Lupita had were all the pictures of family she had on her walls surrounding her. Always reminding her of those who loved her. In addition, letting her see everyday those who she loved. Lupita was a wonderful wife and mother and made sure she took great care of her family. She balanced out her husbands Paco stubbornness with comfort. She taught her sons to pray and to have faith. Her greatest gift to her family was unconditional love for them. She was especially happy each time she met a grandchild. The joy it brought her was visible. She will be dearly missed and will remember her signature strawberry milkshake she had to have. We will make sure to remember all the great memories we have of Lupita. Every time we see a complete crossword puzzle, every time we see and buy an angel figurine, every time we eat carrot cake, every time we drink a milkshake, strawberry or not, we will think of her, remember her, and do so much in her honor, celebration, and memory of Lupita. We are sure she is having plenty of all those things in heaven with Paco. We will see you soon. With love Iracheta Family. She is preceded in death by her husband Francisco Iracheta Soria, her parents Clisero and Maria Del Refugio Saldivar, and siblings, Maria Elena Saldivar, Maria De Los Angeles Saldivar, Olivia Saldivar Ochoa, Gilberto Saldivar, and Celso Saldivar. Left to cherish her memory are her sons Milton Francisco (Marbelia) Iracheta , Cristian Vital (Zedma) Iracheta and Norman Orestes Raziel (Jene) Iracheta, and her grandchildren Ethan, Sophie, Justin Benjamin, Marbelita, Milton, Noel and Susana. Pallbearers will be Milton Iracheta, Cristian Iracheta, Norman Iracheta, Ethan Iracheta, Albert Ochoa, Jose Ruiz, and Robert Briseno. Honorary Pallbearers will be Justin Benjamin Iracheta, Milton Iracheta, and Noel Iracheta. Services will be Wednesday August 12,2020 from 9am-11am at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista followed by a graveside service at 12pm at Buena Vista Burial Park. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd, Brownsville Tx 78521 (956)541-5400. Dignity Memorial Provider.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store