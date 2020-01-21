|
* Guadalupe Maria Sanchez Segovia 65, entered to into eternal rest on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Brownsville, Texas.
Maria is preceded in death by her parents Maria Nicolosa Segovia Diaz and Jose Maria Sanchez Acosta, the love of her life Jose Tito Teran de la Fuente, siblings: Consuelo Sanchez Segovia, Abelina Sanchez Segovia, Francisco Sanchez Segovia, and Juan Sanchez Segovia.
Left to cherish her memory are her siblings: Paulino Sanchez Segovia, Alicia Sanchez Segovia, Jose Maria Sanchez Segovia, and Josefina Sanchez Segovia, daughters: Wendy P. Teran, Tita G. Teran, Susan Teran, grandchildren: Isis N. Martinez, Andrew D. Garcia, Brandon A. Garcia, Rodrigo I. Salazar, and Diego I. Salazar.
Serving as pallbearers are Dionisio C. Garcia, Daniel Carpio, Jose A. Rivera, Jose G. Reyna, Jesus E. Reyna, and Gibran Cisneros. Honorary pallbearers are Paulino Sanchez, Jose Maria Sanchez, and Javier Vega.
Many thanks to all who accompanied us during this journey, especially to our aunt Dr. Graciela Vega and our cousin Joselhyn Garza. Being part of our mother's last wishes we kindly ask you to wear white clothing during the services.
Visitation will begin Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 12:30 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm and an overnight viewing until Wednesday, January 22, 2020. The Chapel Service will begin at 10: 00 am at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista followed by a committal service to Buena Vista Burial Park.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jan. 21, 2020