Maria Isabel Gonzalez Lerma


2019 - 2019
Maria Isabel Gonzalez Lerma Obituary
* Maria Isabel Gonzalez Lerma 70, entered into eternal rest Tuesday December 31, 2019. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She will be missed. Chave was employed for 21 years at JcPenny and retired. She enjoyed music and spending time with her grandkids. She is preceded in death by her parents Liberato Lerma and Maria De Jesus Lerma; Son Jose Gerardo Gonzalez, Siblings Tony, Rosalinda, and Martha. She is survived by her children; Luis (Liz) Gonzalez, and Jessica (Eduardo) Rodriguez, Grandchildren; Jerry, John, Kayla, Emiley, Eduardo Jr., Jovani and Jayden. Siblings, Laura, Letty and Liberato Jr. Pallbearers will be Luis Gonzalez, Jerry Gonzalez, John Gonzalez, Eduardo Rodriguez, Erik Resendez, Sergio Aguirre, and Johnathan Gonzalez. Visitation will begin pm Friday. January 03, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Mass on Saturday, January 04, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Our Lady Of Good Counsel followed by a committal service to Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista, 125 Mc Davitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jan. 2, 2020
