Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 541-5400
Maria Luisa Alvarez


1944 - 2019
Maria Luisa Alvarez Obituary
Killeen,Tx Luisa Maria Alvarez 75, entered into eternal rest Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Killeen, Tx. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who was surrounded by her family at the time of death. She will be forever missed and never forgotten. Mrs. Alvarez is preceded in death by her husband; Celestino Alvarez, parents; Julian Mancillas and Saturnina Cisneros Mancillas, brother; Roman Mancillas, Sisters; Hortencia, Concepcion Mancillas, and Diana Mancillas Galvan. Left to Cherish her memory, son; Celestino Alvarez Jr. , daughter; Cecilia Alvarez(Michael Dobbins) husband, grandson; Celestino Alvarez, granddaughters; Mikeila, Michelle, and Marriana Dobbins, sisters; Teresa M, Juanita M Gutierrez, and Maria Elena Mancillas , brothers; Julian, Celedonio and Pedro Mancillas, daughter; Carolee Alvarez Serrata(Daniel Serrata) husband. Visitation will begin Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 1 p.m to 12 a.m with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista located at 125 McDavit Blvd. Chapel Service will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 2 p.m at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista followed by an Interment at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
