* Luisa Maria Camero 65, Beloved daughter of the most High God, dedicated marine wife, community Volunteer, loving mother and Mima died unexpectedly on June 13, 2020 at the age of 65. Maria was born in Brownsville, Tx on March 21, 1955. She graduated from B.H.S. in 1973 and from La. Tech. College in 1997 with a degree in accounting. Her life's work was sharing the love of God with others, giving of her time and talents to many, feeding and providing care packages to the homeless. Maria lived in New Orleans, La. for 20 years, where she attended the Marin Corp balls, found her home church at the Church of Abundant Life in Harvey, La. then moved to Katy Texas for 14 years and moved back to Brownsville in 2019.



Maria is survived by her husband MSgt. USMC Ret. John Camero, her children and her grandchildren. Son, Daryl Camero, wife Zelina, grandchildren, Imani, Nikolas, Solomon, Liani, Son, Brian Camero, wife Tina, grandchildren Terri, Christian, Ava, daughter Jennifer Camero, husband Juan Gonzalez grandchildren, Kaylie, Celeste, Alexis, Elijah. Brothers and sisters, Brigidio Chavez (Linda), Oralia Rodriguez, Joe Chaves (Virginia), Alvaro Chavez(Lupe), Ana Ortiz, Rey Chavez(Lisa), Lilly Diaz(Robert). Preceded by her parents Efigenio and Teresa Chavez, sister Tina Diaz, brother in law, Jose "Pepe"Diaz, brother in law Placido "Willie" Rodriguez, mother in law Amparo Camero.



Viewing will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 10:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Chapel service will be Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.



