Maria Luisa Ford
1938 - 2020
* Luisa Maria Ford 81, went with the Lord peacefully on Monday August 3, 2020 at her residence in Brownsville, Texas. She was born on August 25, 1938 in Cutzamala de Pinzon, Guerrero, Mexico. Maria Luisa like gardening, cooking, dancing, music and listening to the word of God.

Mrs. Ford is preceded in death by her husband Roy M. Ford parents: Hilaria Aguirre, Salvador Vega Valle, and sister Edelmira V. Lopez.

She is survived by daughters, Magda Lizbeth Defenbach, Dewana Marie Ford, and son Hugo Isaac Ford (Nancy) of Brownsville; nine grandchildren, 12 Great grandchilden ; brothers: Reynaldo Vega of Humble, Salvador and Isidro Vega of Mexico City, Mexico; sisters: Maria del Carmen Aguirre and Maria Eva Escobedo of Houston; many nieces and nephews in United States and Mexico.

Serving as pallbearers are Roy M. Ford, Christian Indridson, Orlando Vega, Rey Vega, Jonathan Reyes, and Hugo Ford. Honorary pallbearers are Juan Guillen and Jesus Betancourt.

Thanks to Spanish Meadows Nursing Home for keeping our mother comfortable and making her feel at home while under their care.

Visitations will be Sunday August 16, 2020 from 1- 9 pm with a Prayer Service at 7pm. Funeral Services will be held on Monday August 17, 2020 at 11 am at Del Angel Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Buena Vista Burial Park.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt, Brownsville, TX., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
9565415400
